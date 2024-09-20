Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $98.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.16. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

