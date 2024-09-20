Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $197.84 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

