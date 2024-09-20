Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 1,205 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,286,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $743,690,000 after acquiring an additional 107,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,773,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,390,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,241,000 after buying an additional 117,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,213,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,431,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.46.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

MPC stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

