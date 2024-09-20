Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Sells 522 Shares of FundX Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lessened its holdings in FundX Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in FundX Conservative ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FundX Conservative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,116,000.

FundX Conservative ETF Stock Performance

XRLX opened at $43.35 on Friday. FundX Conservative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

FundX Conservative ETF Company Profile

The fundX Investment Conservative ETF (XRLX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a conservative portfolio of equity and fixed income securities perceived to be in sync with market leaders.

