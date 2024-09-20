Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Glaukos Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $5,099,000. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.