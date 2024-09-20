Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,807,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,000. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.08. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.