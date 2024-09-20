Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 165,661,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 62,051,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Global Petroleum Trading Up 20.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. It primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798 square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

