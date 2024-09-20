Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) vs. FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Head-To-Head Comparison

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 46.90% 28.92% 16.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTAI Aviation and Global Ship Lease”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Aviation $1.37 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $701.94 million 1.20 $304.50 million $8.85 2.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Ship Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Aviation.

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTAI Aviation and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats FTAI Aviation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2023, this segment owned and managed 363 aviation assets consisting of 96 commercial aircraft and 267 engines, including eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

