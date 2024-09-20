Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 11,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

