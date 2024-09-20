Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Up to $26.10

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $27.19. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1,141,533 shares changing hands.
Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.
Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.