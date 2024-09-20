Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.22. 3,407,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,470,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 61.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 83.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

