Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $42,632,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 222,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Globus Medical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 375,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.60 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 110.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

