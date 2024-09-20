GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Trading 4.3% Higher

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 120,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 83,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

