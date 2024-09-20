GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.16

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and traded as low as $72.90. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 2,607 shares.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.
