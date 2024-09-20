GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $75.16

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and traded as low as $72.90. GN Store Nord A/S shares last traded at $73.37, with a volume of 2,607 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GN Store Nord A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GNNDY

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.43.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Free Report)

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.