Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Gogo in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Gogo Trading Up 1.5 %

Gogo stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $874.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. Gogo has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 400,487 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 152,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Gogo by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.