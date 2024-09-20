Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $33.46

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.46, but opened at $34.13. Golar LNG shares last traded at $34.08, with a volume of 168,362 shares changing hands.
GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 50.89%. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after buying an additional 870,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 53.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
