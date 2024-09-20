Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU) Shares Up 0.9%

Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCMKTS:GGROU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 11,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Golden Growers Cooperative Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
Golden Growers Cooperative Company Profile
Golden Growers Cooperative operates as an agricultural cooperative association primarily in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. It designs and constructs its corn wet-milling facility, which processes corn into high fructose corn syrup and related co-products located in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
