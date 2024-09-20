Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AUMN

Golden Minerals Price Performance

AUMN opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.