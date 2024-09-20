Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
View Our Latest Report on AUMN
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 517.60% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.