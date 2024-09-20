Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86. 5 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.4395 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF ( BATS:GCLN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

