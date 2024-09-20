Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,005,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 22,157,020 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Grab Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

