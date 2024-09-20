Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 1.9%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57. 103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Gray Television Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.56 million, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.32.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%.
Gray Television Dividend Announcement
Gray Television Company Profile
Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.
