Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Great Eagle Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

