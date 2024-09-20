Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $61.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.62. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,391,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,706 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

