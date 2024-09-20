Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 2,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 13,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GIP

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.07.

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.14 million for the quarter. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Impact Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.