Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $191.30

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 191.30 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.43), with a volume of 289120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.40 ($2.42).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Price Performance

About Greencore Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The firm has a market cap of £822.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.49.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.