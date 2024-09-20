Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Price Performance

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

