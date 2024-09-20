Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) COO Sells $1,011,933.84 in Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 15,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $1,011,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 797,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,437,045.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Griffon by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Griffon by 486.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

