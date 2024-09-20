Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

See Also

