Gryphon Digital Mining’s (GRYP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRYP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
