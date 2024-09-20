Gryphon Digital Mining’s (GRYP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Gryphon Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRYP opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRYP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

