Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.96

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.96 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 16.39 ($0.22). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 16.65 ($0.22), with a volume of 803,329 shares.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.96. The firm has a market cap of £178.10 million, a PE ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.75.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

