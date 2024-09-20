Haleon (NYSE:HLN) PT Raised to $10.95

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.90 to $10.95 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLN. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Haleon by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

