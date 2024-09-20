Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HALO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,888,184 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

