Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Hammerson Stock Performance
About Hammerson
Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.
