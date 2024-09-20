Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 198,420 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,041.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,420 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $12,085,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,073,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,094,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,851,450.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $12,085,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,073,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,621,133 shares of company stock valued at $435,749,957. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.