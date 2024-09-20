Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.58

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.08). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 6.13 ($0.08), with a volume of 304,135 shares changing hands.
Hardide Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.58.
Hardide Company Profile
Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.
