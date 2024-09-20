Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.86

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.13. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 345,760 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298,604 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,668,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at $59,033,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 977,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

