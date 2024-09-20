Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 2,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.