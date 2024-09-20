Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,395 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.51% of Hasbro worth $41,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $70,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4,052.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

