Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 14,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 825,073 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,944,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 285,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $10.96 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HE

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.