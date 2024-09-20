Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,831 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hayward were worth $35,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 13.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after acquiring an additional 558,227 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Hayward by 4.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hayward by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Up 2.1 %

Hayward stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

