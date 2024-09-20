Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Trading Up 3.5%

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 556,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,396,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hayward by 217.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

