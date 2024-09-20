HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Shares of RYTM opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer L. Good sold 31,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $1,663,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $2,212,620.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

