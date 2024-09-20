HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aligos Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Triple Witching: The Market’s Quarterly Rollercoaster
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 4 Stocks Set to Benefit from Recent Interest Rate Cuts
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Autohome’s Dividend and Buyback Make It a Strong EV Play
Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.