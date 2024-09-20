HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $795.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.