HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHIGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ DGHI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 5.37. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHIFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

