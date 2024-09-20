HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DGHI opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 5.37. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Digihost Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.