HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 344.44% from the company’s current price.

EVAX opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -0.27. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

