HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 391.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSTA Free Report ) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.