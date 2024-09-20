HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 391.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.83.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lisata Therapeutics
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.