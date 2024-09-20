HC Wainwright Weighs in on Adagene Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adagene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adagene’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.
Adagene Price Performance
Adagene stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Adagene has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.38.
About Adagene
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
