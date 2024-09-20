HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up 0.8% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $65,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $403.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $368.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $404.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.