HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Trading Down 16%

Shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) traded down 16% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 43,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 18,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 978.03% and a negative return on equity of 385.90%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HCW Biologics stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of HCW Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

