Head to Head Comparison: Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) and Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Prenetics Global”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.69 -$29.31 million ($1.62) -0.02 Prenetics Global $23.23 million 1.71 -$62.72 million ($4.45) -0.98

Pressure BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -1,925.03% N/A -2,116.29% Prenetics Global -282.96% -10.76% -8.79%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Prenetics Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pressure BioSciences and Prenetics Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Prenetics Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prenetics Global has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.42%. Given Prenetics Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prenetics Global beats Pressure BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

About Prenetics Global

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. In addition, the company, through its equity interests in ACT Genomics Holdings Company Limited, is involved in genomic profiling of solid tumors through ACTOnco. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

